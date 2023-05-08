Federal agents issue search warrant at solar panel plant at Cecil Commerce Center

FBI assists Homeland Security with executing a search warrant at Jinko Solar at the Cecil Commerce Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agency vehicles were spotted Monday at a solar panel manufacturing plant at the Cecil Commerce Center.

News4JAX received multiple calls and emails about a possible raid at the Jinko Solar. According to sources, employees were sent home.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, federal agents were assisting the Department of Homeland Security with the execution of a search warrant.

Homeland Security did not disclose the reason for the warrant but said it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

The solar panel manufacturing plant was built in 2018 and is looking to expand its operation. It’s owned by a company in Shanghai and the Jacksonville location was the first plant to open in the United States.