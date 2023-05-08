New owners of Northside apartment complex have fresh perspective for $16M purchase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known Northside apartment complex was recently sold with hopes of transforming the complex with new experiences for residents.

The Hilltop Village Apartments sold for $16.25 million by a New Jersey-based company called Joint Management, according to News4JAX partners at The Daily Record.

The apartment complex has been around since the 60s and offers Section 8 housing options.

Over the last few years, the News4JAX I-TEAM discovered a mice infestation so severe inside the apartment that it caught U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s attention.

District 8 Councilwoman Ju’coby Pittman said she’s excited about the new purchase and the services the management company plans to provide residents.

“Their main effort ... is to really assess what needs to get done and talk to the residents because they deserve the new programming they have in mind for Hilltop,” Pittman said.

Pittman said the company plans to provide job training, after-school programs and other activities for residents.

“They’re going to provide social services on-site, to also try to help those residents that are interested in purchasing homes or homes in the neighborhood,” Pittman said.

The previous owners, Southpoint Financial Services, sold the property to Joined Management on Monday.

Pittman said the new owners are also planning renovations such as new appliances, painting and other additions.