1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after head-on crash on Old St. Augustine Road

Brie Isom, Reporter

The crash scene at Old St. Augustine Road (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead, and another man is in life-threatening condition after a head-on crash on Old St. Augustine Road early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A man driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on Old St Augustine Road, when another driver, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane, hit him head-on, JSO said.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle has life-threatening injuries. His vehicle caught on fire after the crash, JSO said.

This is the 65th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

