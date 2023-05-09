1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after head-on crash on Old St. Augustine Road

The crash scene at Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead, and another man is in life-threatening condition after a head-on crash on Old St. Augustine Road early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A man driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on Old St Augustine Road, when another driver, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane, hit him head-on, JSO said.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle has life-threatening injuries. His vehicle caught on fire after the crash, JSO said.

This is the 65th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.