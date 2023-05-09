Foundation to hold a fundraiser for JSO officer wounded in Baptist South parking lot shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police has identified the officer shot in the Baptist South parking lot April 18. Officer Taylor Smith was one of several officers who responded to the hospital, after they got a call of a suspicious vehicle fleeing.

JSO released four body cam videos to show the events that unfolded that night of the shooting. The suspected shooter, Jeffrey Martin, refused to stop after officers tried to get him to stop.

As shown in one of the videos, Martin rammed into two officers’ cruisers. One officer hit Martin’s car from behind and got out with a gun drawn. In the video, you can hear a shot fired, then the officer fired numerous times into Martin’s car. Martin died in the shooting.

Another video, from Officer Taylor Smith’s body cam, shows him approaching Martin’s car after it’s stopped. The camera captured a flash and Officer Smith staggered backward and fell to his knees, telling other officers he was hit in the throat.

The State Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Meantime, Officer Taylor Smith is recovering from the shooting. The Signal 34 Foundation is hosting a fundraiser for the officer and his family. They’re having it, June 10 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the American Legion Post 283, 9459 Ft. Caroline Rd.