Parents to speak out at school board meeting after multiple fights at schools in northern St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Parents are expected to speak out at a St. Johns County School Board meeting Tuesday night after multiple schools in the northern part of the county had incidents either involving fighting and violent attacks or threats.

There are four schools where concerning headlines have popped up. Fruit Cove Middle and Switzerland Point Middle both had issues with either fights or student-on-student attacks. Then at Bartram Trail and Creekside High Schools there were issues with threats written on bathroom walls. In those cases, there have been arrests made.

But the middle school concerns linger. One parent said last week they were extremely worried.

“Worried because my daughter is in 8th grade. Some things have been happening and it’s tough,” said parent Anthony Kimba.

Since the headlines have circulated over the past several weeks parents have gotten organized and are showing up in large numbers to find out what’s being done to keep children safe.