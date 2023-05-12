Official misconduct charge dismissed for Jacksonville police officer arrested in December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A third-degree felony charge of official misconduct was dropped for a Jacksonville police officer who was arrested in December, according to court records.

Officer Cecil Grant, a nine-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man for battery on a law enforcement officer after responding to a call to home.

According to the arrest report, Grant was responding Grant had written that the man “put his hand on my shoulder and chest and pushed me backward. Due to his size, I lost my balance and almost fell down.” But when JSO reviewed his bodycam footage and footage from another officer’s camera, investigators discovered the events depicted showed that the arrest report written by Grant was inaccurate and that there was no probable cause to arrest the occupant of the home, according to JSO.

The charges against the arrested man were dropped.

When asked why the officer would falsify an arrest report, Sheriff T.K. Waters responded back at a news conference in January, “Apparently, he didn’t want to tell the truth.”

Waters also said the bodycam video could be released “very soon,” pending the criminal investigation.

Court records show that Grant’s case was sent into a pretrial diversion. Grant successfully completed the program, and the official misconduct charge was dropped on March 27.