Fernandina Beach man dead after being hit by SUV on SR-200

YULEE, Fla. – A 31-year-old Fernandina Beach man was killed after a Sunday afternoon crash in Yulee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, shortly before 1:30 p.m., the 31-year-old was driving a sedan east along State Road 200, getting ready to turn onto Daydream Avenue. A 27-year-old SUV driver was traveling west on SR-200.

As the car crossed through the westbound lanes, the SUV crashed into the right side.

The 31-year-old died at the scene. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The report said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.