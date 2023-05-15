Fernandina Beach man dies after being hit by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to call

YULEE, Fla. – A 31-year-old Fernandina Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was responding to a call in Yulee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, shortly before 1:30 p.m., the 31-year-old was driving a sedan east along State Road 200, getting ready to turn onto Daydream Avenue. The 27-year-old deputy driver was in a NCSO SUV traveling west on SR-200. As the car crossed through the westbound lanes, the SUV crashed into the right side, FHP said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was responding to a call for assistance from the Florida Agriculture Department Police, which was working on a human trafficking case.

The 31-year-old died at the scene. The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither of the people involved in the collision were identified.

The report said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.