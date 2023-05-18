1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after shooting in Moncrief Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Wednesday night on Effee Street in Moncrief Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to that area after they heard reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found two young boys and one man in life-threatening condition. One of the victims died at the hospital, JSO said.

JSO is asking the community for any information about what happened, as there is still no suspect in this case. You can call JSO or Crimestoppers if you have any information.