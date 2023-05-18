Water main break on San Jose, planned closure on Greenland fuel Mandarin traffic nightmare

MANDARIN, Fla. – San Jose Boulevard remained partially closed Thursday morning as crews worked to repair a water main break at Claire Lane in Mandarin.

The closures started on Wednesday afternoon, and JEA has not indicated a timeline for when the repairs will be finished.

The inside lane closest to the median is closed in both directions south of Claire Lane.

Road closure on San Jose Boulevard (Provided by JEA)

Crews are digging and removing dirt from the median where it’s leaking. They’re excavating the area around the leak so they can make the necessary repairs.

Drivers should use caution in the area and prepare to tack on some time to their commute.

The issue on San Jose, one of Mandarin’s main thoroughfares, has been worsened by a planned closure on Greenland Road between Philips Highway and Fayal Drive. The closure is for repairs and maintenance of the Florida East Coast Railway crossing.

Many Mandarin-area drivers use Greenland to cut through to Philips Highway to avoid early morning interstate traffic, but with that route shut down, they’re being forced to turn around, and rather than head southeast on Old St. Augustine Road, many are continuing west down Loretto Road to San Jose to get to I-295, where they’re running into the lane closures backing up traffic at Claire Lane.

The Greenland closure is slated to last until at least Friday.