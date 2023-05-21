JSO: Man shot standing outside Northside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Saturday night outside of an apartment complex on Brook Forest drive on the Northside.

Police said they arrived around 11:30 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man did not know the person who shot him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office at 630-0500 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.