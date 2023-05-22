Memorial for fallen St. Johns County deputy planned for Friday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Preliminary memorial service arrangements have been announced for a St. Johns County sergeant who died in the line of duty over the weekend.

Sgt. Michael Kunovich collapsed after helping detain a man who deputies say violently resisted being arrested. Kunovich died at the hospital.

Officers gathered for a prayer and lined the street to pay their respects when Kunovich’s body later left the hospital for the medical examiner’s office.

“This has been a difficult time for our agency with the loss of one of our own. I want to thank St. Johns Fire Rescue, Flagler Health+, and our agency personnel for their lifesaving efforts on Sergeant Kunovich. I ask that you please respect the family and members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Kunovich,” said Sheriff Robert Hardwick.

WJXT (WJXT)

Vergilio Aguilar Mendez, 18, has been charged with resisting with violence and felony murder and is currently being held in St. Johns County without bond.

Local agencies shared an outpouring of support for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office after news of Kunovich’s passing.

The Sheriff’s Office will honor Kunovich Monday morning with an honor guard escort when his body his moved from the medical examiner’s office to the funeral home.

There will be a viewing Thursday afternoon at Hardage Giddens Funeral Home on St. Johns Parkway and the memorial ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Old St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville. He will be buried at Oaklawn Cemetery with full honors at the gravesite.

The Sheriff’s Office has placed two flower sprays in the shape of badges at its front entrance and lowered the American flag to half-staff for the fallen officer.

Memorial for fallen officer (WJXT)

Local law enforcement agencies have sent their condolences.

Sheriff T.K Waters of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said, “It’s a very very sad day.” He also offered all the resources JSO has available and whatever the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office might need to help support Kunovich’s family.

“A loss like that is unexpected. It’s tragic and really brings it home quite a bit. We’re here as brothers, whether it be brothers and sisters in blue, brothers and sisters in green, whether it’s troopers, we’re here for one another and we’re going to offer our support and make sure we prop them up and hold them up,” Waters said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kunovich spotted Mendez sitting outside of a closed business on State Road 16 in St. Augustine around 9 p.m. Friday.

Kunovich made contact with Mendez and tried to complete a pat down for weapons, but according to investigators, Mendez then pulled away from Kunovich and attempted to run away.

Additional deputies arrived on the scene and Mendez continued to violently resist for more than six minutes, the Sheriff’s Office said. He also attempted to grab Kunovich’s taser while fighting on the ground, according to deputies.

Deputies were eventually able to handcuff Mendez, and he ended up pulling out a pocketknife, which had to be forcefully removed by deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Kunovich, a 25-year veteran of the department, collapsed moments after Mendez was disarmed and later died at Flagler Hospital.

Mendez’s immigration status is in question. The Sheriff’s Office is working with Homeland Security to verify his identity and immigration status.