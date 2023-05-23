New $48M rehabilitation hospital breaks ground on Jacksonville’s westside

The Sanders Trust announced the recent groundbreaking for a new $48 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital, Northwest Florida Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Sanders Trust announced the recent groundbreaking for a new $48 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital, Northwest Florida Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville.

The Sanders Trust was selected as the developer of the 60,500-square-foot hospital, which will include 50 inpatient rehabilitation beds in all private rooms. The hospital will focus on acute rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders.

This facility will feature multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums that are equipped with the latest therapeutic technologies, including augmented-reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full-body exoskeleton.

The rehabilitation hospital will be operated by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health

“The Sanders Trust is honored to be chosen as the developer for this state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital alongside other outstanding service providers,” states Rance Sanders, President and CEO of The Sanders Trust. “We are proud to be a part of a project that will bring hope and healing to the people in the Jacksonville area.”

Northwest Florida Rehabilitation Hospital will be located off Normandy Village Boulevard on Jacksonville’s westside.