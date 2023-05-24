LIVE: Local sheriffs, mayor-elect Deegan address growing issue of violence against law enforcement officers

Local sheriffs and Jacksonville’s next mayor on Wednesday evening are set to hold a news conference to discuss what they are saying is a growing issue of violence against law enforcement officers.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will be joined by Clay County Sheriff Michell Cook, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan will all be in attendance.

You can watch live by clicking the video player above.

The news conference is happening at the Fraternal Order of Police building on Beach Boulevard and will begin at 5 p.m.