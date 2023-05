American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois, October 1, 2000. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Tina Turner’s spokesperson said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The news was confirmed on Turner’s Facebook page.

The US-born star was one of the best-loved female rock singers, known for her on-stage charisma and a string of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.