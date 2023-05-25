Food pantry to serve families in need at the Clara White Mission Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As part of a Random Acts of Kindness Food Giveaway, BNY Mellon and Ally are helping feed families in need at the Clara White Mission.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Clara White Mission (613 W. Ashley Street).

The goal is to give away 300 bags of groceries during the event.

“Target areas include Durkeeville, Springfield, and The Railyard District,” according to a release. " Many of these areas have been designated food deserts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

People are asked to stay in their vehicles while the food is being loaded. The contents inside the bag can feed a family of four.

This is the seventh food giveaway on this scale since February.

If community members miss the giveaway on Thursday, the Clara White Mission’s food pantry is open every Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m.