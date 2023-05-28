Man struck in head with gun, shot in hand after fight: JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was shot in the hand Saturday evening after an altercation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, there was an altercation around 6 p.m. between the man and another person, which led to the shooting on Galveston Avenue, police said. The shooter also hit the man in the head with the gun.

JSO also said prior to today’s incident, the men had a previous verbal altercation.

The shooter left the scene but according to police, officers were already in the area, tracked him down and put him in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.