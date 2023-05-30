Coast Guard searches for man who went overboard from cruise ship near Jacksonville

FILE -In this Saturday, April 4, 2020, file photo, Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard Monday from the Carnival Magic cruise ship.

The man went overboard about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, according to a social media post from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

The post said the Coast Guard is using air and water assets to search for the man.

According to Carnival’s website, the Magic sails from Miami and Norfolk, Virginia, to destinations in the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada and New England.