75º

Colleagues and friends of Mary Baer and John Gaughan say good-bye and thank you

Mary Baer and John Gaughan have belonged to this community for 30 years, and it's a big sacrifice to work until 11:30 at night -- or, come into work -- when you're telling everyone else to shelter in place during a storm. Also, to share, in the joy and the sadness in the stories you tell. They have served you so well. But Mary and John also belong to us here at News4JAX, as colleagues and friends. The conversations that happen OFF AIR -- have created relationships that will last a lifetime.

LIVE

Local News

Seaweed washing up on Florida’s coasts could contain flesh-eating bacteria

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Morning Show, Beaches
Huge seaweed blob starts to hit Florida beaches

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University said seaweed that’s been washing up in Florida can hold deadly flesh-eating bacteria.

Researchers have been testing samples from the massive 5,000-mile blob that we’ve been monitoring in the Caribbean.

The seaweed itself, however, is not the issue here. The concern is the plastic that’s caught in the seaweed that can contain potentially deadly bacteria.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic concluded, after testing samples from the seaweed blob, that the plastic in it has significant potential for flesh-eating bacteria to spread.

The bacteria are called “Vibrio” and can cause infections if exposed to an open wound, which could be anything from a cut or scrape to recent piercings, tattoos or surgery. However, such infections are rare.

Seaweed season runs from April through October, and while the seaweed blob in the Caribbean is not an immediate concern at local beaches, we do see plenty of other seaweed wash up on our shores.

News4JAX meteorologist Katie Garner said when it reaches the sand, there is another concern.

“The seaweed itself, when decaying, can impact people with breathing issues,” she said. “The gases disperse quickly on breezy beaches.”

You might ask, so why not collect the seaweed while it’s still in the water?

Garner said it’s actually against the law because it’s a shelter and a food source for marine life.

It can be removed once it hits our shores.

If you’re wondering why you don’t see a ton of seaweed, even during seaweed season, that’s because crews rake the beaches every morning at popular tourist beaches. However, that’s not always possible everywhere you go.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter