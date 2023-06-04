Mother of Aiden Fucci released from jail after serving sentence

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Crystal Smith, 38, the mother of Aiden Fucci was released from jail Sunday morning after serving her 30-day sentence for tampering with evidence in her son’s case. She will be on probation for five years.

A Bailey family spokesperson told News4JAX in May the family was in contact with prosecutors and involved in the negotiated plea.

Smith pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence in connection with the murder Tristyn Bailey. Her son, Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to life.

According to Smith’s arrest warrant, surveillance video showed her washing Fucci’s blue jeans hours after he murdered Bailey. Smith is next seen taking the jeans to her master bedroom for a while and then bringing them out and inspecting the pants several times before putting them back in her son’s room. The warrant said the jeans and the drain in the sink later tested positive for blood.

Tampering with evidence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years.