19-year-old killed when truck flips on I-95 ramp to IGP; 2 other teens injured

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old passenger died Sunday evening when a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old flipped on the I-95 north off-ramp to International Golf Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver and a 14-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. All three were wearing seat belts, according to the report. They are from Daytona Beach, FHP said.

Investigators said the truck was headed north on I-95 around 6 p.m. Sunday when it ran off the roadway to the left while trying to exit onto IGP.

The truck spun and then flipped, landing on its roof, the report said.

The 19-year-old, who was a rear passenger in the truck, died at the scene.