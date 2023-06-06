Soldier from Jasper Florida killed in Korean War identified, remains arrive at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced the U.S Army Cpl. Alton Christie, 18, of Jasper Florida, died in the Korean War and his remains were accounted for in 2022. On Tuesday, Christie’s remains arrived in Jacksonville.

In July 1950, Christie was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 5 after his unit has been engaged by the Korean People’s Army near Osan, South Korea

In December 2014, Christie’s next of kin contacted the Army and requested the disinterment of X-214 as a potential association with Christie. The remains were disinterred on March 7, 2016, and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for analysis. To identify Christie’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis. Christie’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Christie’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000005qHlSEAU.

Christie will be buried in Jasper, Florida on a date yet to be determined.