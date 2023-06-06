St. Johns County sheriff requests $13M budget increase over last year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick will present his budget proposal for the next fiscal year to the county commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.

He’s asking the county for $118 million, which is a $13 million increase from the current budget.

The proposal includes an additional $4 million for salaries and an additional $5 million in retirement benefits.

Commissioners won’t vote Tuesday on the budget. The county’s property appraiser and clerk of courts will present their budgets on June 20 before the Commission votes on the final county budget.

