Jacksonville Historical Society unveils ‘Bicentennial Bell’; funds needed for next phase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Bicentennial Bell was officially revealed by the Jacksonville Historical Society Wednesday night during Art Walk.

The bronze bell commemorates Jacksonville’s 200th birthday.

The bell will soon be featured as the centerpiece of a monument to Jacksonville’s significant milestone, however, funds still need to be raised for the next phase, which includes site location and preparation, creation and engraving of markers, and installation of the bell, according to a release.

More than $30,000 was raised from 38 donors during 2022, in honor of Jacksonville’s Bicentennial, to have the 225-lb. bell cast and shipped from the Verdin Company in Cincinnati, Ohio to Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Historical Society said.

The bell will be on display at the Jacksonville Public Library for an undetermined length of time while plans are underway to secure a permanent site.

“Jacksonville is the oldest city in Florida of the modern era, factually predating admission to the Union,” said Gibson-Evans, “I think it’s important we set a statewide precedent of tasteful and timeless landmarks for future generations.”

Donations can still be made to the Jacksonville Historical Society; visit jaxhistory.org for details. For more information about Jacksonville’s Bicentennial Bell, call (904) 665-0064 or email communications@jaxhistory.org.