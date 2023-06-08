Jaguars to host 2-day job fair at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars and TIAA Bank Field Stadium partners are hosting two job fairs this coming Sunday and Monday.
The following organizations are looking to fill over 1,000 part-time jobs for 2023 home games and other stadium events:
- Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation
- ASM Global Jacksonville
- S.A.F.E. Management
- Delaware North
- City Wide
- Fanatics
The first session will be held Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. at the Gallagher East Club at TIAA Bank Field on 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive.
The next opportunity will be Monday, June 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.
Parking is free on Lot C. Enter through the East Club Gates.
All job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a smile and a pen.