Jaguars to host 2-day job fair at TIAA Bank Field

Looking to hire for over 1,000 positions

Staff, News4JAX

Jags job fair flyer (Jacksonville Jaguars)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars and TIAA Bank Field Stadium partners are hosting two job fairs this coming Sunday and Monday.

The following organizations are looking to fill over 1,000 part-time jobs for 2023 home games and other stadium events:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation
  • ASM Global Jacksonville
  • S.A.F.E. Management
  • Delaware North
  • City Wide
  • Fanatics

The first session will be held Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. at the Gallagher East Club at TIAA Bank Field on 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive.

The next opportunity will be Monday, June 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.

Parking is free on Lot C. Enter through the East Club Gates.

All job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a smile and a pen.

