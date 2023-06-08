Jaguars to host 2-day job fair at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars and TIAA Bank Field Stadium partners are hosting two job fairs this coming Sunday and Monday.

The following organizations are looking to fill over 1,000 part-time jobs for 2023 home games and other stadium events:

Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation

ASM Global Jacksonville

S.A.F.E. Management

Delaware North

City Wide

Fanatics

The first session will be held Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. at the Gallagher East Club at TIAA Bank Field on 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive.

The next opportunity will be Monday, June 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.

Parking is free on Lot C. Enter through the East Club Gates.

All job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a smile and a pen.