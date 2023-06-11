Job applicants fill TIAA Bank as Jags kickoff 2-day job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars and TIAA Bank Field held the first day of a two-day hiring event to fill more than 1,000 part-time positions for the upcoming season.

There is a lot of interest in landing a job to be a part of Jaguar game days and other events happening at the stadium.

The following organizations are looking to hire qualified candidates at the event:

Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation

ASM Global Jacksonville

S.A.F.E. Management

Delaware North

City Wide

Fanatics

Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, food service staff, bartenders, servers, cashiers, security, merchandise staff, housekeeping, and parking attendants.

The job fair in the Gallagher East portion of the stadium is helping make that a reality for people like Kenyon Smith, who just graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. Safety management piqued his interest.

“With the safety management, it is all about metal detectors, making sure all of the security is in check,” Smith said, who applied for a job. “Escorting people and making sure everything is in order. I was like, ‘Hey, that is a job for me because I can also build a conversation.’ There is a chance for you to explore more of the world that has more benefits.”

Jaguars host 2-day hiring event to fill over 1,000 positions (WJXT)

Maddy Tappan bartends, so the event provided a chance for people like her to get hired on the spot.

“I love people,” Tappan said, who also applied for a job. “Getting to socialize with people, you hear different stories from different people all from different avenues. On top of that you get to see the game, hear the fans and hear the excitement. That is kind of what I love to do.”

Lindsey Zybrick is the manager of guest experience at the stadium. She said there is a job for everyone, no matter what their skills are.

“There is a lot of hype around the team from last year, especially going into this year and all of the excitement,” Zybrick said. “It is great to see people in the community. Want to be here on Sundays and really want to help this team, not only on the field with the excitement, but also behind the scenes, and help our guests and fans have a great experience. You can come and be a productive member of the team. If you know you were going to be here on game day, why not work to make this place a little bit better?

The next opportunity to get hired is Monday, June 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking is free on Lot C. Enter through the East Club Gates.

All job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a smile and a pen.

To view job openings, visit careers.delawarenorth.com.