Electric vehicles can’t travel far when hauling heavy cargo, new AAA study shows

Everyone driving electric vehicles in the near future seems not so likely as of right now.

A new study from the AAA Automotive Engineering research team finds that electric vehicles lose a significant amount of range when loaded with heavy cargo.

The study tested the Ford F-150 Lightning, a popular electric pickup truck, and found that its range dropped by 24.5% (from 278 miles to 210) when loaded with 1,400 pounds of sandbags -- 110 pounds shy of its maximum capacity. For context, 1,400 pounds is the same as hauling around 70 bags of mulch or 20 bags of concrete mix.

“This study is important for broadening our understanding of the limitations of electric vehicles,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Range anxiety remains a top reason consumers are hesitant to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. While this study may heighten concerns, it’s worth remembering that excess weight reduces fuel economy in gas-powered vehicles too.”

“Our testing revealed a significant range reduction, but it’s important to note that the Lightning was loaded to near its maximum capacity,” said Greg Brannon, director of AAA Automotive Engineering. “Most buyers will likely use their Lightning with a lighter load, resulting in a much smaller range reduction.”

Physics and Driving Behavior

Extra weight requires more energy for the car to move, and the type of driving you’re doing also plays a role in how far the vehicle can go.

Highway driving, which typically involves higher speeds and less regenerative braking, will further reduce range. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, which perform more efficiently at highway speeds, EVs thrive in urban driving conditions due to regenerative braking from more frequent stops.

Regenerative brakes capture the energy from braking and convert it into the electrical power that charges the vehicle’s high-voltage battery. This electricity can then be stored in the car’s battery or power other electrical components.

In the case of battery electric pickups used as work vehicles, permanent loads, such as equipment racks, toolboxes, and equipment trays built into the vehicle, will reduce the range at all times, even without additional cargo.

EVs Still a Viable Option

“For buyers concerned about range, it’s essential to consider the driving they will be doing and choose the right EV for their needs,” said Jenkins. “AAA understands that popularity and interest in electric vehicles is growing. That’s why AAA developed a wide range of educational material. We’ve also expanded roadside services in select regions to assist EV owners who run out of charge.”

