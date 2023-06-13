Jacksonville could spend $1.7B in tax dollars for city services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a new mayor and new council members preparing to take office, current city leaders are preparing a budget for them to get started.

Overall Jacksonville could spend close to $1.7 billion in tax dollars on city services. Tuesday members of the current mayor’s staff talked about the needs of the fire department which could spend over $440 million dollars,

The Fire Chief said they need to expand due to the massive growth in the city. Northside resident Kevin Vargas and his family have lived in that part of Jacksonville for years. He said there wasn’t much of anything years ago, but now it’s growing and they need more fire protection.

And the Northside is not alone. During his pitch about needs for the fire department, Chief Keith Powers said they’re also looking to buy property on the far Westside to build fire stations because of the explosive growth

“There’s some developments going out in the Normandy Boulevard area west of Cecil Field. And across 301 over to the Baker County line, there are some big developments that are being planned in the next few years. And we have to be forward thinking enough to go ahead and get our land allocated into those areas, and see where we need to place fire station so that we can adequately respond once those communities get developed,” Chief Powers said.

But as part of their budget the Chief also stressed the need for equipment upgrades, life-saving devices for patients and firefighters, even bullet proof vests.

“You know, sadly, as to become part of the industry and the fi.re and rescue industry nationwide..you got to provide ballistic protection because of some of the scenes that we encounter,” Chief Powers said.

Mayor Donna Deegan is going to have to present a budget in July and then the city council will have to approve it in September.