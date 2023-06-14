DCPS to roll out new literacy program during 2023-24 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fall, Duval County Public Schools will roll out a new literacy program for children in kindergarten through second grade called UFLI Foundations. It focuses on phonics, which is the process of learning how to sound out words.

This program was created by the University of Florida Literacy Institute, and the school district said teachers who’ve tried it have given it rave reviews.

The creators of UFLI Foundations said it not only helps with reading and writing but also with comprehension.

The curriculum is designed with a hands-on approach, and it includes visual and speaking drills to help children retain what they learn.

The school district released a video, featuring Latoya Keys-Garvin, who’s a specialist for UFLI, and she said this learning tool breaks down the science behind reading, including decoding words to help students understand what they’re reading or sounding out.

“UFLI Foundations will make your student a better reader, because it teaches the foundational skills needed to be a lifelong learner,” Garvin said. “A lifelong fluent reader.”

Sixty elementary schools across Florida, including Beauclerc Elementary, tried out this curriculum as part of a pilot program this past school year.