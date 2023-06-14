Jake “The Snake” Roberts, now sober, reunites with ex-wife after 24 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following a very public fight with drug and alcohol addiction, legendary wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts came on the “Going Ringside” podcast with Cheryl Roberts. The two divorced more than two decades ago but only recently got back together. Roberts has been very open about his decades-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction and has finally gotten himself sober for the past three years. Roberts story was detailed in Episode 13 of “Going Ringside”.

Since his sobriety Roberts has reconnected with Cheryl. “Sobriety is a good thing,” Roberts told host Scott Johnson. “Back in the day I was lost and she had to do the right thing which is kick my ass out. She had kids to take care of and she didn’t want to do that. Now, 24 years later I finally get my stuff right. We’re back together.”

Cheryl Roberts briefly became an on camera performer in 1988 for the then-WWF when Jake Roberts was in a feud with the late “Ravishing” Rick Rude. Rude’s character was that of a ladies man and he made overtures on camera toward Cheryl Roberts. He even went as far as painting her image on the front of his tights. This led to Chery Roberts slapping Rude in a wrestling angle that is still remembered today.

“So it was difficult to make that decision to divorce at the time,” said Cheryl Roberts. “It was hard to see, watch him go through what he was going through with the addictions and um, but now that he’s getting sober. Or he is sober, been sober so we’re seeing where we’re at now.”

Jake Roberts is still involved in wrestling and works backstage and as a manager for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) based in Jacksonville, FL.