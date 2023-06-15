Jacksonville is 201 years old, tell us what you love most about our city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Jacksonville’s birthday and there are so many things that make the bold city so great! Last year, during the bicentennial, the Jacksonville Historical Society along with organizations focused in arts, business, education, nonprofit, entertainment and more marked the special occasion with special events.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Jacksonville’s Bicentennial

Over the past 201 years, Jacksonville has changed and grown into a thriving city. From the great fire of 1901, to the creation of silent films, southern rock bands, powerful military bases, and a tourism destination, Jacksonville has proven to be bold, strong and a city destined for greatness.

