Tristyn Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament carries on beloved teen’s legacy

‘It’s devastating’: St. Johns County residents open up about impact of Tristyn Bailey’s murder on community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tristyn Bailey’s family and friends are planning a golf tournament in her honor.

The first Tristyn Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6 at the St. Johns Golf and Country Club. Pre-registration opened this week.

Tristyn, a 13-year-old cheerleader, was killed on Mother’s Day 2021 in her family’s Durbin Crossing neighborhood. Aiden Fucci, now 16, pleaded guilty to her murder and is serving a life sentence in prison with review after 25 years.

“There are lots of fun events planned around the tournament that day other than just golf, including a pole vault competition at the golf course for local area athletes, as well as a pole vault exhibition from a few of our country’s most accomplished decathletes all of which are graciously being put on by the Jacksonville Athletic Club. We will also have a silent auction that will include autographed sports memorabilia,” said Matt Hinson, the civil attorney representing the Bailey family.

Hinson said the money raised will go to the Tristyn Bailey Memorial Fund, which supports the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.

“Through the Tristyn Bailey Foundation, we have amazing plans to strengthen our community, educate children and parents, advocate for victims of crime, and provide scholarship opportunities to deserving students,” the Bailey family said in a statement. “We look forward to doing all of these things alongside our community. We remain forever, Tristyn Bailey Strong!”

The plan follows these goals:

Scholarships for those who make the community better

Self-defense classes for teens to protect themselves

Helping families be aware of present-day dangers

Community support for the families of other crime victims

“We have so much love and pride in what Tristyn did while she was here, and we are very committed to taking that forward and truly honoring her spirit. And then continuing to just look at the love and faith within the community. It’s not easy, but it’s deliberate, it’s our focus, and it’s gotten us to this point,” her father, Forrest Bailey said in a previous interview with News4JAX.

Registration details are available at tristynbailey.com.