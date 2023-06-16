Rain creates washout on sidewalk on Beach Boulevard

This is what the sidewalk on Beach Boulevard looked like on Friday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All of the rain on Thursday in Jacksonville proved to be too much for a drainage pipe along Beach Boulevard. It created a washout just west of Hodges Boulevard.

The area is expected to be closed down for an extended period of time so FDOT crews can make repairs.

There’s now a big hole in part of the sidewalk at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Brougham Avenue. Cones, barriers and caution tape were placed around this area.

To be cautious and prevent any potentially dangerous situation for people who may walk in this area or drive, FDOT closed down the outside right lane and turn lane for almost a quarter mile on this eastbound side of Beach Boulevard, as well as part of the sidewalk.

There’s no timeline for how long this will take to get fixed.

For the time being, if you are planning to walk beyond this part of Beach Boulevard, FDOT wants you to walk across the street on the westbound side until you pass these cones and barriers.