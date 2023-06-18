77º

Car collides with SUV waiting on police after previous crash on JTB near Gate Parkway

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old is in critical condition after a Saturday morning crash on J Turner Butler Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was stopped on the J Turner Butler Blvd exit ramp to Gate Parkway because the 56-year-old driver was waiting for police to arrive after a previous crash.

The driver had not moved the vehicle to the side of the road when a 26-year-old driver traveling east on the ramp slammed into the SUV.

The 56-year-old suffered minor injuries, and the 26-year-old was critically injured.

