Juvenile shot in leg while attempting to buy gun on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violet Crime Unit is investigating after a juvenile was shot on the Westside.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. near Seaboard Avenue.

According to JSO, the juvenile was a passenger inside of a vehicle with two other occupants. The juvenile was meeting with three men to buy a gun. During the transaction, gunshots were fired and the juvenile was struck in the lower leg.

While the juvenile and the two others were leaving the scene, the driver struck five parked vehicles at the apartment complex. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Seaboard Avenue near Timuquana Road.

The other two occupants then fled on foot while the juvenile was taken to a hospital by a person passing by the area. JSO has not identified the three males who the juvenile was planning to buy the gun from.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.