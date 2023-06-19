Florida gas prices drop after reaching 4-week high

Florida gas prices are on the decline once again, according to AAA.

After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday. On Monday, that price stayed the same at $3.41 per gallon.

“Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.41 per gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility in prices at the pump through the next several months.”

The cheapest gas in the Jacksonville area is the BP on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach for $3.36 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.