Mayor-elect Donna Deegan will take office in 12 days, but her administration is already getting to work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In 12 days, Donna Deegan will be sworn in as Jacksonville’s new mayor. We’ve already learned who some of her key staff will be - and now we going to learn more about policy plans. Starting Tuesday, a series of meetings will be held that focus on important issues her team will tackle, particularly crime.

News4JAX noticed on the city calendar a number of public meetings starting Tuesday at the Kids Hope Alliances offices on J. Phillip Randolph, and some near city hall.

The meetings concern public safety and how the new administration will deal with it. Lakesha Burton, News4JAX former Crime and Safety Analyst, is going to be the Chief of Public Safety, and will be involved in these meetings.

Deegan’s chief communication officer said in a statement, “the committee meetings are open to the public. Some are introductory meetings.” The statement went on to say the public safety meetings will discuss topics like the Jacksonville Journey, the former program from the early 2000′s that created several neighborhood crime prevention and youth programs. There will also be discussions on literacy, community engagement and crime prevention, as they tie back to public safety.

One meeting on infrastructure improvements for the new administration in Jacksonville has been rescheduled for Thursday. You can find a list of meeting times and locations on the city of Jacksonville’s online calendar.