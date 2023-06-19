87º

Numerous Westside residents left without transportation after driver smashes into vehicles during shooting

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Damaged car at Westside apartment (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside residents are dealing with the aftermath of a chaotic Saturday shooting that caused a driver to ram into a number of cars.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, an underage boy was a passenger inside a vehicle with two other occupants. The teen was meeting with three men to buy a gun. During the transaction, gunshots were fired and the teen was struck in the leg.

While the teen and the two others were leaving the scene, the driver struck five parked vehicles at the Timuquana Park Apartments on Seaboard Avenue near Timuquana Road.

Mirenda McCloud’s car was totaled and feels helpless because she doesn’t have the money to pay her deductible.

“It’s totaled and my insurance said that I have to pay a $500 deductible,” McCloud said. “I’m 71. Where am I going to get $500 from?”

Many other residents feel like McCloud. Chelsey Tinsley said both her cars were damaged and undrivable. Now, she’s not sure what she’s going to do, especially since she’s raising small children.

According to JSO’s crime mapping tool, in the past month within a half-mile radius from the incident, there have been four assaults, one larceny case, one vehicle break-in and one vandalism case.

Police are still searching for the other people involved in the incident.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

