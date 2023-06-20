29 people become U.S. citizens in Jacksonville on World Refugee Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville has become home to many refugees in the past. During a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, 29 people became U.S. citizens. They come from 10 different countries.

“I feel amazing,” Maid Kucevic, a new U.S. citizen said. “I can’t explain it.”

They all have their own stories. Experiencing violence at borders. Having to leave their homes because of who they are or what they believe in. When asked what his life was like before today, Maid said, “We were running. Best way to explain that if it wasn’t for my parents to Lutheran services, we wouldn’t have never been here. I mean, we came from nothing, worked our way up, the land of the free, of the brave amendment. And today, I became one of them.”

Many of them were separated from their families. But Tuesday’s ceremony in Jacksonville brought those families together. To officially call the U.S. home.

“A lot of times families aren’t even allowed into the ceremonies themselves. So, all of their hard work, perseverance to become citizens of this country and particularly to contribute to the Jacksonville community, which is phenomenal. We’re so pleased and blessed,” Lori Weber, Regional Director of Catholic Charities, said.

Kucevic took a picture with his families while becoming a citizen. He says it wasn’t an easy process, it took time and money. But in the end, he says it was all worth it.

“Maybe save money and travel the U.S. My big first trip is Washington D.C.,” Kucevic said.