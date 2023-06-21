Starke votes to keep city fire department after heated debate over potential merger with county

Merger part of proposal to save city about $2 million to pay for renovations to city’s water treatment plant

STARKE, Fla. – Tensions ran high Tuesday night during a discussion in Starke over the future of the city’s police and fire departments.

The city commission decided in a 3 to 2 vote to keep the city fire department and not merge it with Bradford County Fire Rescue.

The merger was part of a proposal to save the city about $2 million a year to pay for renovations to the city’s water treatment plant.

People in the Starke community filled the Starke Commission Board meeting as the board discussed the potential merger.

Dozens of people voiced the importance of having the city department.

But Starke Mayor Scott Roberts argued that the city should consolidate.

“These guys said they can come in and make the service the same. I believe them,” he said. “You may not believe them but I believe them. That’s an opinion and everybody is titled to their opinion but an opinion is based on different things and I’m basing my opinion on a lot of things besides the money.”

In the end, the vote was close.

“I’m on cloud 9. I’m still nervous about it but glad with the decision 3-2,” said Starke Fire Chief Glenn Wise.

Sherrise Boyd said she is also happy with the commission’s decision.

“A lot of these firefighters, EMT’s and paramedics one of the number one calls they get are health-related and not just fire, and one of the calls they’re getting are assisting with the opioid epidemic, someone’s overdosing or also heart attacks so if they’re releasing the 8 to 12 response time the chances of survival diminish immensely. So I’m really happy they kept it,” Boyd said.

It is unclear where the city will get the funds to manage the fire department, but it will be discussed at a later time.

As for the future of the police department, the commission wants to put the issue on the March 2024 ballot.