TELL US: How much do you pay for rent? Is it increasing or decreasing?

Tiffany Salameh, News4JAX Consumer Investigative Reporter , Jacksonville

Are rent prices going down?

Rent.com just released its June report, and it shows after nearly two years of rising rents, the national medial price was less in May than it was a year ago. That’s the first time rent prices went down since March 2020, when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

The median U.S. asking rent fell 0.6% year over year to $1,995 in May. That compares with a near-record 16.5% increase one year earlier.

How much do you pay for rent? Is it increasing or decreasing? Answer in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.

