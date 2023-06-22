Video shows thieves accused of taking gun, cash from cars in Jacksonville subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A recent string of car burglaries was reported this week in Northwest Jacksonville.

Theifs targeted multiple vehicles in the Trout River Bluff subdivision early Tuesday morning, and it was all captured on video.

Neighbors said the items that were taken ranged from a rifle to cash.

People in the community said they feel violated.

One man said he forgot to lock his car doors Monday night when he came home because he was busy dealing with his three children. But he said that doesn’t give people the right to steal from him.

In security camera footage shared with News4JAX, a person can be seen carrying a rifle, walking up to this car door, opening it and searching around.

The people in the video were wearing face masks and were caught on multiple other security cameras in the subdivision doing the same thing.

“Sense of security was stolen,” said Sean Baker.

Baker had money stolen from his car.

“I wouldn’t say it was a large amount but I would just reiterate they are taking money out of my kids’ mouth and I don’t take kindly to that and I don’t appreciate that. If you need the money go get a job,” he said.

Besides money, shoes, along with the rifle seen in the video were also taken from the vehicles burglarized.

With a firearm getting into the wrong hands Baker said he’s worried for the community.

“I would just like to point out that this is only short-lived you’re in a long neck of woods of trouble in the future. You’re playing with your own life not just a gun,” Baker said.

Another person News4JAX spoke with said the car burglaries aren’t the only troubles the neighborhood has experienced recently.

One house was sprayed painted and others have been getting their doors banged on.

“It was terrifying. You don’t know if someone can kick the door hard enough to actually come in the house or scare you,” she said.

Those neighbors we spoke to said they hope the people who burglarized their cars or banged on their doors don’t come back into the neighborhood again.

Neighbors who said they never knew each other before the thefts said they now plan to start a group chat and share surveillance with each other to keep each other informed about what is happening in the area.