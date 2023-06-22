WATCH LIVE: 2 Russian cosmonauts perform 7-hour spacewalk outside the ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts perform a roughly seven-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station today (June 22), watch the action live.

Click arrow above to watch spacewalk live

Two Russian cosmonauts will perform a roughly seven-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station Thursday. Sergey Prokopyev, commander of the current Expedition 69 mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and flight engineer Dmitry Petelin are scheduled to step outside the orbiting lab Thursday at 10:20 a.m.

Prokopyev and Petelin will replace science and communications equipment on the station’s Zvezda and Poisk modules during today’s spacewalk.

It will be the duo’s fifth spacewalk together, and the ninth conducted outside the ISS so far in 2023, agency officials added.