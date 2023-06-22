81º

Local News

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announces “Unsolved Crimes Database” page

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff T.K. Waters is sharing his plan to help solve more crimes in Jacksonville, by partnering with members of the community using the internet.

Sheriff Waters said there is a new “Unsolved Crimes Database” page that will allow people to post evidence, videos, photos and other pieces of information for the public to view online. Members of the public can type in tips for investigators to follow up on. Sheriff Waters said this site will be updated regularly to help JSO solve crimes in Jacksonville.

This will not replace First Coast Crime Stoppers, but will operate in a way to help identify individuals who may be linked to local crimes.

