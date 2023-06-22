75º
WATCH LIVE: Coast Guard gives update after debris field found near Titanic during search for missing sub

The U.S. Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic as rescuers search for a missing submersible en route to the ship's wreckage. The Coast Guard put the statement on Twitter on Thursday. The search for the Titan has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out. The Titan submersible was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. But experts have emphasized that was an approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air.

JAX USL soccer team make formal announcement about women’s soccer in Jacksonville

Justin Barney, Sports editor

USL Jacksonville logo (USL Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX USL soccer team making announcement about women’s soccer team that’s coming to town.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

