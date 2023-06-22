JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX USL soccer team making announcement about women’s soccer team that’s coming to town.
JAX USL soccer team make formal announcement about women’s soccer in Jacksonville
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic as rescuers search for a missing submersible en route to the ship's wreckage. The Coast Guard put the statement on Twitter on Thursday. The search for the Titan has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out. The Titan submersible was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. But experts have emphasized that was an approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air.
Two Russian cosmonauts will perform a roughly seven-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station Thursday. Sergey Prokopyev, commander of the current Expedition 69 mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and flight engineer Dmitry Petelin are scheduled to step outside the orbiting lab Thursday at 10:20 a.m.
BREAKING NEWS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX USL soccer team making announcement about women’s soccer team that’s coming to town.
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.