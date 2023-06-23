77º

No foul play suspected after man found dead in Mandarin pond

Khalil Maycock, Reporter, Jacksonville

Mandarin neighborhood where man was found dead in a pond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday in a pond behind homes in a Mandarin neighborhood.

JSO said the man was found in a pond just off Barbizon Circle South in the Bennington Trace subdivision around 5:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, JSO said, and it wasn’t immediately clear how long the man had been there.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer will later determine the exact cause of death.

JSO said it has yet to identify the man and is asking anyone who might be missing a friend or a relative in the area to call investigators.

