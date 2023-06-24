Gainesville boy, family raising money to get Service Dog

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Gainesville boy and his family are raising money to get him a service dog that can potentially save his life.

Asher is 3 years old and has a rare disorder that has led to autism and daily seizures.

A service dog would warn Asher’s parents when he is having seizures.

According to Asher’s mother, Amana Hill, he has at least 20 seizures a day and doctors have not any treatment to stop them.

Asher’s smile can light up a room.

He has an extremely rare genetic mutation resulting in autism, epilepsy, and language delays.

The Hill family is on a mission to raise money to help pay for a service dog that can help Asher.

“Anytime Asher is overstimulated by an environment, like light, sound, large crowds of people, the dog would be there to help calm him,” Hill said. “Asher’s dog will sleep with him to help him get better sleep. It will help Asher with transitions because transitions are hard for him.

The disorder is called Set D1B. It is so rare, less than 100 people in the world have it.

Hill says a service dog will track Asher if he ever runs away from his parents and be a companion.

But the dog would also detect and alert Asher’s parents if he is having a seizure or about to have one. Hill says that is one of the most important components.

“For him, it’s going to be a huge comfort for him,” Hill said. “Also as well as for us to have the peace of mind that the dog can tell before he has a seizure and let us know so that we can get him to a safe place.”

The Hill family must raise at least $23,000 to go toward the overall cost of a service dog.

The dog can cost anywhere between $40,000 and $60,000.

An organization called 4 Paws for Ability will pay the balance.

Hill says the community is also stepping up to help.

30 percent of proceeds from a fishing tournament happening in St. Augustine on July 15 and 16 will go toward the family’s mission to get a service dog.

“The biggest relief for all of us is going to be anxiety,” Hill said.

So far, the Hill family has raised between $13,000 and $14,000.

Asher getting a service dog is expected to take around two years.

During that time, the dog must be properly trained to meet Asher’s needs.

Here is the link if you’d like to donate.