Search for Lorraine Wheeler, 76, who is missing in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it searching for Lorraine Wheeler, 76.

She was last seen in the Oakleaf Plantation area Saturday morning driving a red Toyota Venza with a handicapped tag HGJ2.

Photo of the car Lorraine Wheeler was seen driving (Clay County Sheriff's office)

Wheeler was last seen wearing a black dress with white stripes.

If you have seen Wheeler or her car please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.