All clear given after bomb threat on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a “bomb investigation/ threat” shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 8700 block of 3rd Avenue.

Officers said they found a “potentially destructive device” when they arrived.

Residents of nearby homes were encouraged to evacuate for their safety. Those who chose not to evacuate were advised to shelter in place.

JSO said they believe to have identified and made contact with all the parties involved. They don’t believe there are any other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, e-mail them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 866-845-TIPS.