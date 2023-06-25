Daughter remembers mother who died in Surfside condo collapse after two years

It’s been two years since the deadly condo collapse in Surfside near Miami, and victims’ families came together Saturday morning to hold a vigil for their loved ones.

Judy Spiegel was home alone on the 6th floor when the Champlain Tower collapsed. The 65-year-old was among the 98 victims who were remembered.

Her body was found days later under the rubble.

Her daughter, Rachel Spiegel, said this year’s candlelight vigil felt different.

“It was a different feel to be with just the families that are mourning and celebrating their loved ones and lighting these lanterns together,” Spiegel said.

Engineering experts say the 40-year-old building collapsed because of structural problems that should have been addressed. One day before the one-year anniversary of the collapse, a $1 billion settlement was approved for the victims and their families.

A federal investigation into the collapse is not scheduled to wrap up until the spring of next year.

“I did anticipate that it would take for them to come up with a reason as to why this occurred,” Spiegel said.

Back in late May, a similar tragedy in Davenport Iowa involving a building collapse that killed three people. According to a report by the New York Times, there were documented warning signs of a possible collapse. Seeing these images brings back memories for Rachel.

“I just hope that in the future, everybody takes any signs very seriously and addresses them promptly so that this can never happen again,” Spiegel said.

As for Judy Spiegel, she is still missed by her family. She organized all the family get-togethers, and she was also the family problem solver.

“They’re like little things that occur that my mom would have solved very quickly. She would have been able to help, and life is just not the same,” Spiegel said.

Before Judy and her family moved to Florida, she was well known in Chattanooga, Tennessee as a philanthropist who raised money for Erlanger Children’s Hospital.

She was also a strong advocate for children’s access to quality healthcare.